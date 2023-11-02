Charities have received more than £700 raised by a football competition.

The South Kesteven Charity Cup committee held a presentation evening to thank the football clubs that participated in this year’s tournament and present the proceeds to four local charities.

The event was hosted by this year’s winning team, Sleaford Town FC.

The South Kesteven Charity Cup supported four charities.

Charity cup committee chairman Ian Selby said: “The bad weather was a factor with this year’s total being lower than previous years and this meant that the 3rd/4th place match was cancelled.

“However we are still delighted to make the donations to the charities, chosen by Sleaford Town FC, Stamford Town AFC, Grantham Town FC and Harrowby Utd.

“This year’s very worthy local charities were Grantham Autistic Information Network (Gain), Rainbow Stars of Sleaford, Grantham Disabled Children's Society, and The Robert Horrell Macmillan Centre.

“To take the tournament to a new level we now have a website and Facebook page to promote next year’s tournament, our local teams, charities and sponsors. We thank them all for their participation and contribution.”

“A thank you to Rowley’s Commercial Energy Assessments who were our tournament sponsors. Also to David Howitt and to all our match referees”.

The charity cup committee is looking for more sponsors for the competition, who can email ianselby63@icloud.com.

Businesses that would like to be involved are asked to get in touch with Ian.