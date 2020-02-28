One Touch Football Soccer School camps prove a hit in Stamford at half-term
Published: 11:07, 28 February 2020
| Updated: 11:09, 28 February 2020
Around 90 youngsters braved the cold weather to take part in football camps over half-term.
Held over three days in Stamford, the events were organised by One Touch Football Soccer School.
Director Glenn Vaughan said the camps were aimed at primary school pupils aged between four and 12.
He said: "It was a bit cold and wet but everyone had a great time. Running around playing football all day is every kid's dream!"
For more information visit www.onetouchfootball.co.uk
Steve Creswell