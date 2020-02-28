Around 90 youngsters braved the cold weather to take part in football camps over half-term.

Held over three days in Stamford, the events were organised by One Touch Football Soccer School.

Youngsters enjoying the football camp in Stamford

Director Glenn Vaughan said the camps were aimed at primary school pupils aged between four and 12.

He said: "It was a bit cold and wet but everyone had a great time. Running around playing football all day is every kid's dream!"

For more information visit www.onetouchfootball.co.uk

