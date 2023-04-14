An annual charity football competition will return this summer.

The South Kesteven Charity Cup will involve four teams who will compete in July to raise money for charities including Grantham Autistic Information Network (GAIN) and Rainbow Stars of Sleaford.

The charity cup committee has announced that Stamford AFC, Grantham Town FC, Harrowby United and Sleaford Town FC will all be involved.

South Kesteven Charity Cup Committee are front row, from left, Peter Rowley, Graham Drury, Alison Rowley, Nickie Cowell, Dean Williams. Back row from left, Michael Atter, Graham Cowell, Ian Selby. (63557627)

Stamford will play Grantham Town on Tuesday, July 11 at 7.45pm at The Meres stadium, Grantham while Harrowby United will play Sleaford Town on Saturday July 8, at 3pm in Dickens Road, Grantham.

The winners from each game will play for the trophy on either Saturday, July 15, or Tuesday, July 18.

Ian Selby, chairman of the South Kesteven Charity Cup Committee said: “The tournament ticks many boxes. It assists our local football clubs with vital pre-season training, it greatly helps local charities and contributes to some wonderful community spirit.

"It has become a great success."

Last year’s charity tournament raised almost £2,000 through gate receipts and sponsorship.

Anybody interested in being a sponsor should email Ian at ianselby63@icloud.com.

The tournament is registered with the Lincolnshire Football Association, which will provide match officials.