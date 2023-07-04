Football club volunteers were once again left tidying up this week after the latest spate of vandalism at its home ground.

Graffiti was sprayed on dugouts at Deeping Rangers’ ground just days before the club’s first home pre-season game.

Last month, CCTV security cameras were damaged at the Market Deeping club’s Outgang Road home, and club officials believe the same group of juveniles could be responsible for both incidents.

After the May 13 incident, the vandals goaded the club with an email telling them what they had done and even named one of those responsible.

Lincolnshire Police are investigating a report of criminal damage and inquiries are ongoing.

“To send an email and name one of the people in it says a lot about how brazen they are and how they think they will get away with it without any repercussions,” said chairman Richard Knighton.

“We don’t go on social media with these things because we don’t want to make things worse, but it gets to the point where it needs to be called out to try and shame these people.

“We are all volunteers trying to provide a facility for the community of Deeping, but there are some mindless people who want to come down and spoil what we are doing.”

The club’s ground has been targeted many times by different groups in recent years.

Cars drove onto the pitch in November 2020 during lockdown and left tyre tracks

In November 2020, cars were driven on the first team pitch and caused serious damage.

Last year seats in a dugout and in the main stand were burned and needed replacing, as did entrance gates which were smashed on the same night.

And six months ago a tractor was stolen.

“It just puts a strain on a grassroots club trying to do its best with volunteers when you have these people who don’t care and just go about doing what they want to do,” Richard added.

“Rather than doing positive things we are having to deal with negative things to put them right.

“We all have jobs and give up our time to do this. It gets very frustrating,”

The club has 16 junior teams aged from under 7s through to under 16s as well as a junior soccer school, and five senior teams.

It relies on the support of volunteers and has to raise money from sponsorship with local businesses and player subscriptions to survive.

They have taken steps to improve security at the ground and prevent youngsters from using the main stadium pitch, but the vandalism has continued.

“The pictures we put on social media of the graffiti were the less explicit and obscene ones,” Richard added.

“With the age of the kids we are trying to open the facility up to, it’s not the best thing for them to be coming in and seeing.”

The graffiti was painted over ahead of Wednesday evening’s friendly with Whittlesey, but Richard is realistic they have their work cut out to stop further incidents.

“It’s quite an easy site to access and it’s hidden,” he said.

“It seems to be a recent thing and it does worry us that we are coming up to the school summer holidays.”