Friends are holding a fundraising event in memory of a 22-year-old who died from cancer.

The charity Murph’s House, set up by friends of Conor Murphy, is holding a fundraising football match at Peterborough United’s London Road Stadium, on Sunday May 28.

The event will raise funds for the Teenage Cancer Trust at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, where Conor, who lived in Bourne, was treated.

Conor, described by friends and family as a ‘legend’, was a young footballer who played for Bourne Town Football club.

He suffered from a rare form of cancer causing tumours in his spine and lungs. Nonetheless, Conor remained a fighting spirit until the end and despite undergoing lengthy chemotherapy, he died in February 2019.

To honour his memory, Murph’s House Charity was set up by several of Conor’s friends late 2019 and have held various events over the last few years, including a club night at the Mama Liz's, Stamford, a quiz night in Bourne, and a challenge that involved friends and supporters completing a run.

The charity football match will kick off at 10.45am. People wanting tickets can email: murphshouse@outlook.com

They are priced £15 each with 200 available.

by Hannah Walker