Players and officials from a women’s football team took time out from training to feed homeless and disadvantaged people.

Stamford AFC answered a call for help from Peterborough Soup Kitchen to prepare a hot food, sandwiches and drinks in Peterborough on Wednesday evening last week (September 6).

Assistant manager Dave Ribakovs, who is a trustee for the soup kitchen, asked players Lauren Bartle, Emily Smith, Beatriz Borque Arnal and media head Amber Kent to support the cause.

Helping out at the soup kitchen

Club captain Lauren said: “As a team, we want to be recognised not only for what we can achieve on the pitch but also for out commitment to supporting the community in whatever small way we can.

“When Dave broached the subject, he had a queue of players ready to offer their support.

“We are united in our empathy for those less fortunate that need this type of support, and we were only too happy to help out.”

The soup kitchen is a charity supporting people who are homeless and disadvantaged

People can volunteer through the website peterboroughsoupkitchen.org.uk.

The charity serves food and drinks every day of the year.