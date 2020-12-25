Permissive route to reopen in East Meadows, Stamford
Published: 14:00, 25 December 2020
A permissive route is set to reopen to give residents in Stamford access to the East Meadows.
The footpath giving access to the meadows, which are located south of Priory Road, has been temporarily closed since November.
At a meeting of Stamford Town Council on Tuesday (December 22) councillors were told that the landowner confirmed the route through the meadows is expected to be accessible 'just after Christmas'.