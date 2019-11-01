Bourne Heights residents will finally get a path linking their development to West Road
Published: 15:00, 01 November 2019
Residents living at a town housing development will no longer have to negotiate a busy roundabout and muddy verges if they want to get about on foot.
A footpath is set to be built from the Bourne Heights development, part of Elsea Park to West Road in Bourne after planning permission was granted.
Discussions about the path, which will cost £15,000, had been taking place since November 2017.