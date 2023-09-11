A former Army medic is competing at the Invictus Games six years after being diagnosed with lung cancer.

Amanda Sands, from Oakham, travelled to Düsseldorf where she is due to take part in the swimming, discus, shot put, powerlifting and rowing this week.

Launched in 2014, The Invictus Games is a sporting competition for wounded, injured and ill military personnel.

Amanda Sands from Oakham is competing at the Invictus Games. Photo: Rutland Hall Hotel

Amanda joined the Army in 2007 as a regimental medical officer, completing three tours of duty in Afghanistan and treating Gurkhas in Brunei, but six years ago she was diagnosed with ALK-positive stage four non-smokers lung cancer.

Amanda found a new purpose through sport and has been training at Rutland Hall Hotel in preparation for the games.

She said: "Sport is so important for improving both physical and mental health.

“It is perfect to have this facility on my doorstep as there are no other swimming pools locally. I am grateful that I can use the pool at Rutland Hall; it has helped me get serious about improving my swimming technique.”

The week-long event opened on Saturday (September 9).

Amanda came 10th in her powerlifting category but is listed as not having started the discus or shot put. The rowing and swimming events are due to take place tomorrow and Wednesday.

Managing director of Rutland Hall Hotel, Joanne White, said: "Amanda's dedication and perseverance is truly inspiring. Her story is a testament to the strength of the human spirit and the role that sports can play in one's recovery and personal growth.

“Her journey from a cancer diagnosis to competing on an international stage is an inspiration to all. We are proud to be a part of her journey and to provide her with the facilities she needs to prepare for the Invictus Games.”