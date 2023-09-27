A woman who was diagnosed with lung cancer took part in several events at the Invictus Games.

Amanda Sands, from Oakham, is a former Army medic who completed three tours of duty in Afghanistan and treated Gurkhas in Brunei during her career.

Six years ago she was diagnosed with ALK-positive stage four non-smokers lung cancer.

Amanda Sands took part in the Invictus Games. Photo: Rutland Hall Hotel

Following treatment, she set herself a new challenge and started training for the sporting event for wounded, injured and ill military personnel.

This year’s competition took place in Düsseldorf where Amanda came 10th in powerlifting, 12th in a one-minute sprint row, 14th in 50m backstroke, 13th in 50m breaststroke and 23rd in 50m freestyle.