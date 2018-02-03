Former Bourne Academy student is selected for exhibition exhibition

Have your say

A former student at Bourne Academy has had a piece of his work selected for a prestigious exhibition in London.

The illustration by alumni student, Nathaniel Lovett, has been selected by The Royal Society of British Arts for the ‘Rising Stars’ exhibitions taking place in London this year.

Representatives from Stamford branch of The Arts Society (formerly the National Association of Decorative and Fine Arts Society), visited Bourne Academy last June to select work for consideration for this national competition.

From the 272 entries put forward nationally only 19 were selected for The Rising Starts exhibition, one of which was Nathanial’s.

The Royal Society of British Arts commented that the work of the 19 finalists ‘demonstrated the highest level of skill, expression and draughtsmanship’.

The work will be exhibited in London through February and March at The Royal Over-Seas League, The Farmers Gallery and the Mall Galleries.

The Bourne Academy art department commented: “This is a fantastic opportunity for one of our students and testament to the exceptionally high quality of artwork that our students produce’.

Nathaniel Lovett is now studying Illustration at Anglia Ruskin university.