Red House Care Home in Stamford goes on sale for £1.15million

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 06:00, 12 January 2023

A 21-bedroom care home that closed at the end of last year has gone on the market for £1.15million.

The Red House Care Home in Emlyns Street, Stamford, is being sold by estate agent Newton Fallowell.

A application for a 'change of use' for the building is being submitted to South Kesteven District Council by the current owners, Red House Care Home Ltd.

Red House Care Home in Emlyns Street, Stamford

Before it closed, the care home was rated 'requires improvement' by the Care Quality Commission.

Lincolnshire County Council helped residents to find alternative homes.

