The man who has led South Kesteven District Council for the last four years said he was sad to lose his seat.

Kelham Cooke, one of three candidates standing for two seats in the Casewick ward, was not reelected last night.

Reacting after the shock announcement, he said: “It has been an amazing 12 years. To be a councillor for where I grew up is an enormous privilege, especially the last four years as leader of the council working alongside many of my colleagues who have been there on the best days and supported me through the tough ones.

Kelham Cooke

"It is a really tough night for the Conservatives. Seeing that not just here but across other councils is sad, because we have lost numbers of really dedicated and hardworking people.”

On his Facebook page, he congratulated successful candidates in his ward Vanessa Smith (Green) and Rosemary Trollope-Bellew (Con) and said: “I wish them and the ward the best for the future.”

Kelham did win a seat on Stamford Town Council.