Two World Cup winners swapped the muddy rugby pitch for the sophisticated launch of a fine jewellery shop.

Martin Johnson and Dorian West who were on the England Rugby squad which won the World Cup in 2003 were the special guests at the launch of Lanes Fine Jewellery in Stamford.

Husband and wife team Ercan and Carli Onguc opened the shop in the former Clarks building in Red Lion Square last month and held an official launch last night (Thursday).

Owners of Lanes Fine Jewellery Ercan and Carli Onguc with former rugby players Martin Johnson and Dorian West

Martin, who knows Ercan through their kids, said: "There is some beautiful jewellery here. Stamford is also a lovely town."

Dorian added: "People should get down here to look at the jewellery.

"The business deserves some support."

Ercan Onguc talks to Martin Johnson about his watch

The pair played for Leicester Tigers before progressing onto the England squad, which Martin captained.

Lane Fine Jewellery's flagship store is in Leicester, where they live.

The business specialises in diamonds and precious stones, with a wide range of wedding and engagement rings, necklaces, bracelets and earrings.

It also offers bespoke engagement rings and staff can help to design something exclusive to the customer.

Ercan and Carli Onguc owners of Lanes Fine Jewellery

Carli said: "It's been really busy since we opened in Stamford and we have had a nice response from the local community.

"We hope we can offer something different which compliments the other shops in town."