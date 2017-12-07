Former football international visits academy

Players from a Stamford football academy were paid a visit by former Scotland footballer and manager.

Steven Pressley, who also played for Dundee United and Hearts, gave a talk on his career to the footballers from FCV International Football Academy on Monday, November 20, before putting on a training session at the Borderville Sports Centre.

Steven, 44, said he tried to pass on his knowledge of the game to the players, adding: “I thoroughly enjoyed the day, and hope to be back in the near future.”