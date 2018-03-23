Former garage site in OAkham transformed into homes

The site of a former row of garages in Oakham has been successfully transformed into six one bedroomed houses for affordable rent.

Developed and owned by Nottingham Community Housing Association (NCHA), the former garage site on Beech Road was transferred by Rutland County Council for redevelopment on the condition it would be used to provide much needed affordable homes for the community.

The new homes offer views across nearby green space, easy access to the town centre and off-road parking with additional spaces for visitors.

All six of the properties, which are let through Rutland County Council’s housing options service, have already been let to people who were previously on the council’s housing register.

Richard Vickery, head of development delivery and programme for NCHA, said: “It’s great to work on a project like this one, where the community came together, and it’s fantastic to see these completed homes fit in so well into their surroundings.”

Coun Oliver Hemsley (Con), leader of Rutland County Council, said: “It’s hugely satisfying to see a site that was once occupied by old garages transformed into affordable rented accommodation which people now call home. ”

NCHA funded 60 per cent of the build for the six new affordable units, with additional money coming from Homes England and the Recycled Capital Grant Fund to complete the project.

Work began in May 2017 and completed to schedule in February.

The homes were designed by Pelham Architects and built by Waters Homes.