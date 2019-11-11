Tributes have been paid to former Stamford area MP, Lord Mawhinney, who died at the weekend.

Brian Mawhinney represented Cambridgeshire North West, a constituency that covers areas south and east of Stamford, including Wittering, Wansford, Glinton, Barnack, Ufford and Helpston.

Lord Mawhinney, a former chairman of the Conservative Party and former chairman of the Football League, died on Saturday aged 79 after a long illness.

File photo dated 16/12/2009 of Lord Brian Mawhinney during the 2018 World Cup Host City Announcement at the QE2 Conference Centre, London. ormer Cabinet minister and Football League chairman Brian Mawhinney has died aged 79 after battling a long illness, his family said.PA Photo. Issue date: Sunday November 10, 2019. See PA story DEATH Mawhinney. Photo credit should read: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire (21391480)

Belfast-born, Mr Mawhinney had a career in medicine and also as a lecturer.

He became Peterborough’s MP in 1979 and North West Cambridgeshire MP when that constituency was created in 1997.

His Commons career lasted more than 25 years and included being transport secretary under John Major and as a minister in the Northern Ireland Office for four years until 1990.

Gavin Elfey, chairman of North West Conservative Association today called Lord Mawhinney “a remarkable man”.

“He was an incredibly people-centric person. He had time for everybody. He was a consummate professional in everything that he did.

“He made a massive contribution to Peterborough and the local area. He was well regarded as chairman of the Football League.”

The Football League tweet (21389753)

“Brian was instrumental in bringing a lot of infrastructure and investment to Peterborough and Peterborough wouldn’t be what it is today without him.”

Mr Elfey also told the Mercury: “He was a lovely bloke. He genuinely was one of the people who realised that in order to carry outhis work he had to keep in touch with the common man.

“He will be missed by not only Conservatives but everyone who came into contact with him.”

Mr Elfey added local members will plan an event to remember their former MP.

Shalesh Vara's tweet (21390569)

Lord Mawhinney’s successor as North West Cambridgeshire MP, Shailesh Vara, said on social media: "Very sorry to hear of the sad passing of Lord Mawhinney. He was firm in his Christian faith and totally committed to public service. He will be missed by many. Thoughts and prayers with his family and friends at this difficult time."

Former Peterborough MP Stewart Jackson, who succeeded Lord Mawhinney in Peterborough also tweeted: “A dedicated man of faith, a diligent public servant, dynamic advocate for the city and a generous mentor and supporter.

Stewart Jackson's tweet (21390584)

Lord Mawhinney leaves a wife, US-born Betty, two sons and a daughter.

A family statement described him as a "much-loved husband, father and grandfather and a friend to many."

"His death brings an end to a life dedicated to public service and rooted in an unwavering Christian faith," the statement added.