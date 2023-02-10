The sale of the former Stamford Museum has been agreed.

The building at 33 Broad Street was put on the market with Richardson estate agents for £500,000 and has since been bought by a mystery buyer.

Dating back to 1895 when it was opened as a technical school the building has a long history in education. Even today it still has the words “School of Art” carved above the doorway.

The former Stamford Museum. Photo: Google

It was opened as a town museum in 1980 but closed in June 2011 after Lincolnshire County Council decided to cut spending in culture and adult education.

Wildcats Theatre School taught classes at the site for a few years before the Welland School of Dancing made the building its home five-and-a-half years ago.

Maggie Purr of the Welland School of Dancing, which celebrates its 60th anniversary next year, said: “We are really excited to meet the new owners of the building and are looking forward to our partnership.”

The Grade II listed building has belonged to South Kesteven District Council since the local government reorganisation in 1974.

The council currently makes a £30,000 annual income from rent - although in 2019 this was all spent on fixing leaks- but in December 2021 decided it would be more beneficial to sell the building.

The deputy leader of South Kesteven District Council, Coun Adam Stokes (Con), explained that the money from the sale will be used to fund 'ongoing capital investments and projects'.

He added: "This strategy is necessary to avoid incurring borrowing costs that would create a further financial burden on the authority."