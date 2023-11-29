A former Royal Navy mariner battled through altitude sickness and a bad chest infection to complete an epic Himalayan trek to the world’s highest peak.

Toby Colton, from Cottesmore, took part in the 19-day odyssey to the Mount Everest base camp to raise money for two causes - Supporting Nepal’s Children and UK-based young people’s charity, Onside Youth Zones.

He was part of a 17-strong group which has so far raised around £124,000, part of which will be spent on building a vocational centre near Nepalese capital Kathmandu to help combat chronic unemployment. To donate, click here.

Toby (left) at Mount Everest base camp

After a hair-raising landing at Lukla airport, they embarked on the 80-plus mile return trek to the Mount Everest base camp, walking eight hours a day for 15 days, and reaching a peak altitude of around 5,300m.

“It knocked a few of us for six but overall it was fantastic,” said Toby.

“The scenery was absolutely breathtaking.”

The terrain and scenery in the Himalayas near the start of the trek

Despite training for the trip with plenty of walking, including a hike up Mount Snowdon, it was impossible to prepare for the high altitude which, combined with the physical exertion, prompted nausea, dizziness and headaches.

After four days, Toby’s task was made harder by a chest infection which is common among trekkers in Nepal and required a course of anti-biotics.

“A lot of us came down with what they call Khumbu cough,” he recalled.

“It’s caused by a combination of altitude and the dust. It felt like I was drowning.”

The team celebrate reaching their goal before embarking on the return leg

One of the party had to be airlifted off the trail by helicopter after struggling to breathe as the altitude ramped up, while even the fittest members of the group struggled.

“One of the group was an avid sportswoman, but when we got fairly high she was almost broken,” Toby said.

“That moment made everyone realise how altitude sickness could affect literally anyone.”

Toby meets local Nepalese children

A repetitive diet heavy in carbohydrate to fuel the exertions tested the spirits, as did sleep deprivation from nights spent in cramped accommodation while temperatures plunged to as low as -20c.

“It was definitely the hardest challenge I’ve done,” he reflected.

“It wasn’t even the physical side, it was the relentlessness of it. The mental challenge was greater than the physical test.

“We were up at six every day, breakfast at seven, out by eight and it was a hard day of walking every day.”

Crossing Hillary's Bridge

But the challenges were balanced by the rewards of iconic scenery and terrain, including a chance to cross Hillary’s Bridge.

Named after the first confirmed climber to summit Everest, the footbridge is believed to be the world’s highest suspension bridge.

And there was also the chance to see the work Supporting Nepal’s Children has done in situ and meet some of those it had benefited.

The dramatic airport at Lukla

“It was quite a humbling experience and also quite spiritual, as well,” said Toby who now runs his own wealth management business.

“It makes you realise how difficult it is just to get to the base camp for climbers who then have to tackle the climb.”

Toby, who grew up in Stamford, will face different challenges when he takes on the London Marathon next spring, but hopes his high altitude adventure will help his preparations.