A former police officer breached ‘honesty and integrity’ standards after taking cocaine, a misconduct hearing has found.

Former PC Liam Shields was based at Stamford Police Station serving Lincolnshire Police at the time of the alleged incidents.

Stamford Police Station

Between May 25 and May 26 last year, Shields took a line of cocaine, a controlled drug.

Shields, 25, admitted taking cocaine during a subsequent police interview.

On dates between April 13, 2019 and April 18, 2022 he took cocaine, while he was a serving police officer.

At an accelerated misconduct hearing held today (Friday, April 21) at Lincolnshire Police headquarters in Nettleham, Shields was found to have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in discreditable conduct, and honesty and integrity.

The chairperson of the hearing, chief constable Chris Haward, found the breaches proven and that they amounted to gross misconduct.

If he had not already resigned he would have been dismissed without notice.