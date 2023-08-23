A horse rider who was filmed allegedly kicking and slapping her own family pony has gone on trial accused of causing unnecessary suffering to the animal.

RSPCA prosecutors allege Sarah Moulds, 39, of Somerby, near Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, caused "fear and distress" to the animal who also suffered physically and mentally at the time.

The former teacher denies causing unnecessary suffering to her grey pony, named Bruce Almighty, at the Drift, Gunby, on November 6, 2021.

Former primary school teacher Sarah Moulds arrives at The Boston Courthouse, Lincolnshire, where she was charged with two counts of animal cruelty by the RSPCA after she was filmed appearing to punch and kick a horse. Photo: PA (February 2022).

Moulds is standing trial at Lincoln Crown Court after hunt saboteurs posted a 95 second clip of the incident which allegedly shows her kicking Bruce in the chest before delivering four slaps to his head.

Before asking the prosecution to open the case, the trial judge, Recorder Graham Huston, told jurors that Moulds denied causing unnecessary suffering to the pony, stating her actions were "necessary and proportionate in the circumstances", and the behaviour of a reasonable, competent and humane person.

Hazel Stevens, prosecuting for the RSPCA, told jurors that the incident took place during a meeting of the Cottesmore Hunt in November 2021.

Miss Stevens said: "This is a case brought by the RSPCA, a private prosecution, and arises from events in 2021.

"The matter came to light when a video clip was posted on social media, that was eventually shared with the RSPCA."

As a result of investigations made by RSPCA inspector Keith Hogben, it was established the incident occurred on November 6, 2021 and that the female involved in the clip was Sarah Moulds, the court was told.

Miss Stevens told jurors Moulds was the owner of the pony, called Bruce Almighty, and could be seen first kicking the animal and then slapping it several times.

The jury heard two ponies had been left with two children next to Moulds' horse box when Bruce ran into the road with a child still holding his rope.

Miss Stevens said Moulds told the child to let go of the rope and then caught Bruce who she immediately chastised, insisting it was appropriate as he was a child's pony.

"The prosecution case effectively is firstly that this pony suffered, it suffered physically and mentally at the time, and that suffering was unnecessary," Miss Stevens told the jury.

Miss Stevens argued it was also unnecessary to chastise Bruce at that time as the pony had already been caught.

Jurors heard there were no physical injuries to Bruce when he was examined on November 16, 2021, and he was in "good health."

However an expert instructed by the RSPCA concluded the animal would have suffered "fear and distress" during the incident.

Giving evidence, RSPCA inspectors Keith Hogben, told jurors he was browsing on social media when he became aware of the organisation being tagged in a video which was circulating on the internet.

Inspector Hogben said he contacted the RSPCA head office who confirmed they had received a couple of complaints, and then left a message with the Hunt Saboteurs Association from whom the video had been posted.

Following inquiries made by Inspector Hogben, Sarah Moulds was interviewed with a barrister present in Leeds on November 25, 2021.

During the interview Moulds explained how Bruce "took off down the road" after she loaded her own horse into their horse box.

Moulds said Bruce had initially been at the front of the vehicle and then moved away from the child to the back of the horse box.

She described telling the child to drop the rope and then immediately chastising Bruce after catching him.

"I feel it was necessary in the circumstances, Bruce was a child’s pony," Moulds insisted.

Moulds also said at the time Bruce was a risk to other road users, himself and the children.

"I disagree that it was unnecessary, and I disagree that he suffered," Moulds told the RSPCA inspector.

Award winning equine veterinary surgeon Suzanne Green, who watched the video after being instructed by the RSPCA, told the jury she had concluded that Moulds’ behaviour towards Bruce "was not proportionate or appropriate."

"The horse has got to where the child is," Dr Green said. "It's not been evasive, it allows the girl to catch up.

"As Sarah Moulds gets hold of the lead rope, at that point his head continues to go up, it is pulling back, his eyes are shut, it's ears are to the side. It has tension in its face."

Dr Green said a kick from Moulds to the chest area of the horse then "immediately sends a ripple down his body".

The veterinary surgeon said as a prey animal the instinct of the horse would have been to flee.

"He can't do that because she has tightly got hold of the lead rope," Dr Green added.

Dr Green said a kick to the sternum area would not have been a pleasant experience for the horse and would have caused bruising that would not be visible because of an extra layer of skin and fur.

Dr Green was then asked to comment on the footage which appeared to show Moulds slapping the horse four times.

"The skin on the horse is especially thin, and there are two main nerves that run down the face which are responsible for nearly all of the sensations," Dr Green said.

"You can see on the horse's face when she hits that horse," Dr Green added. "It is being caused fear."

"The first slap is an open handed whack, " Dr Green told jurors.

Describing the second blow Dr Green added: "She has a closed fist and knuckles that horse."

Dr Green said the third blow with was with her fist still closed, before she jabbed forward with the fourth and final slap.

"That horse has nowhere to go, he is not fighting back, he is not hurting her."

The trial continues