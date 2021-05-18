A former soldier whose life was changed forever by an IRA bombing has helped a mental health charity through poetry.

Gordon Duff has raised £1,000 for Bourne-based Don't Lose Hope through sales of his first book which he wrote earlier this year.

It chronicles a unique 31-day challenge he set himself on New Year's Eve last year to write a poem a day throughout January as well as run two-and-a-half miles and complete 100 press-ups every day.

Prison officer Gordon Duff has published a book, charting a unique poetry challenge, to help a mental health charity close to his heart

The 102-page book also features each of the poems and took just two-and-a-half weeks to write while on annual leave from his prison officer day job.

"It's a bit random, but I wanted to do something different and I actually really enjoyed it," he said.

"On January 22 I had to cut the running and the press-ups short because I caught Covid, but I continued to do the poems, and I'm still writing a poem a day.

Gordon served as a soldier in the British Army for 14 years

"I left school without a single qualification and struggle to read and write, but I have written a book.

"My son has a degree in English literature so we are complete opposites in this family!"

Having suffered with anxiety for many years, and come through battles with depression, Gordon has found poetry a useful therapeutic tool.

A poem Gordon wrote for Mental Health Awareness Week

"Back in the 80s we didn't have counselling, it was just get on with it and pull yourself together" he said.

"But now it's different, there are lots of people out there to help you.

"I got really ill while my wife was on holiday and was as low as I could get. I couldn't stop crying and was struggling to cope.

"I told her I couldn't cope so she came home and that was when I knew I had to act.

"I was shocked how bad it had got so I went to the doctors straightaway."

Gordon, who was born and bred in Stamford, tried counselling briefly, and also visited Don't Lose Hope, recommended through a friend of his wife Allison.

The North Street-based charity offers free or affordable professional counselling for all local adults and children.

"That put me on the road to recovery," he explained.

"I decided to open up about my illness and told everyone. I was amazed at the response I received.

"I have been downhill twice since then, but we all have a blip and I know how to deal with it now.

The trigger for his struggles were a horrifying incident almost 35 years ago, during his first operational tour with the British Army in Northern Ireland.

On May 22, 1986 his life changed forever in a split-second.

While out on a joint foot patrol with the Royal Ulster Constabulary in South Armagh, the IRA detonated a remote-controlled bomb hidden in a ditch, killing two RUC officers and a British soldier.

Gordon, who was just 21 at the time, was one of only two to survive.

"I believe that made me who I am now," he said.

"I risk assess absolutely everything, I worry about everything.

"I could re-enact it every day.

"I took the full blast of it, but there was nothing wrong with me.

"That's what upsets me the most. It makes you wonder why I survived and am getting older while the others are not here."

Gordon, who went on to serve with the Army until 1994, miraculously escaped injury, but the mental scars were deeply embedded and the traumatic memories remain vivid and indelible.

It is highly likely Gordon would now be diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, but they were different times and a different culture.

Remedies such as counselling, or simply opening up, weren't part of accepted wisdom as it is today.

"It was weird because I never spoke about it until two years ago," he added.

"I never uttered a word about it. It just sat in the back of my mind.

"You would have seen the army chaplain and be back out on duty the next day, but that's just how things were then, I'm sure it's much different now.

"I dealt with it all of these years, it's with you every day.

"I don't always want to remember it, but I can't erase that from my brain."

The memories of that traumatic day, like the anxiety, will remain with Gordon, particularly this Saturday which marks its 35th anniversary.

Yet while mental health problems can only be managed rather than cured, his difficult periods can at least be controlled and his mindset is vastly improved.

And in writing he has not only found therapy, but also a hidden talent and lasting legacy.

Since first putting his thoughts into verse, around the start of the pandemic last year, he has racked up a staggering 190 poems, and is now writing a second book.

"My world was a bit upside down at the time and I was sat in our conservatory at about 4.30 in the morning and just wrote this poem down," he recalled.

"I published it on Facebook, wrote a few more and people were asking why don't you get them published?

"I thought they were just being nice."

The 31-Day Challenge, with cover design by wife Allison, has since gone on to sell all 100 copies with every penny of the proceeds going to Don't Lose Hope.

"The aims were to get a book with my name on it and to help people," Gordon explained.

"To raise £1,000, I'm just gobsmacked. It's overwhelming.

"I expect the second one will take much longer as I want to do it properly and get it published and into the shops."

He added: "Each poem normally starts just with a word that I'll hear and the ideas will come from there.

"Some are sad, some are my true feelings, some are funny - I try to mix it up.

"And always I try to be open and honest."