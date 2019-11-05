A former ambulance station looks set to be converted to offices as South Kesteven District Council draws from a £10 million pot as it looks to convert a former ambulance station in Stamford into offices.

The authority’s cabinet will be asked to sign off on the move, along with plans to spend £83,192 on upgrading its IT systems.

The decisions have already been agreed by cabinet portfolio holders prior to the meeting, but will be examined at a meeting next Tuesday (November 12).

How it will look

A council report said: “The property, which is proposed for conversion will enable the council to bring it back into use.

"It is currently a vacant and dilapidated building and lies within an important part of Stamford’s town centre.

“The conversion could deliver office space to the market and to improve the street scene.”

Designs for the council-owned station on Elm Street, which will be submitted to planning officers at a later date, lay out office space for around 16 people.

The documents do not state a specific level of investment, but say the plan can access a £10 million investment and regeneration budget set aside for the purpose.

Reports say the council currently spends £1,300 per year, but say the development of the site “is anticipated to create rental income, providing the Council with an additional source of revenue”.

The council’s ICT plans will look to improve how agile its employees can be – allowing them to work from hot desks anywhere in the district, home or external offices.

It is hoped the spend will help meet climate change objectives and reduce travelling costs.