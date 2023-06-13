A former Stamford School pupil has launched his own business.

Accountant Ken Craig and his wife Marie have set up TC Craigs with the TC Group, a firm of accountants and tax advisers.

Ken, who spent three decades at Rawlinsons accountants in Peterborough, now known as Azets, said: “We are very excited to set up our own business which will focus on delivering a personal and attentive full accountancy service and support individuals and businesses alike – from start-ups to established companies.”

Ken Craig

“I have worked in Peterborough for 30 years and have become part of the established business network. Marie also has over 20 years of experience.

“We have developed many strong relationships with clients and business acquaintances over the years and we are both confident we can build on that foundation.”

Marie Craig

Marie added: “Our association with the TC Group enables us to access additional specialist services but still provides us with the independence, identity and flexibility we have been seeking.”