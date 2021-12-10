People danced back in time at a 1940s night to raise money for charity.

Terry Pridmore’s third event in support of the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance raised £377.

He said: “I held the dance for the air ambulance because you never know when you or a loved one might need their help.”

The event in Ketton raised more than £300 and fun was had on the dance floor

The dance at Ketton Sports and Community Centre last month attracted 110 guests.

Rutland Big Band and Alan Jackson brought a nostalgic touch to the event, playing hits by American composer and band leader, Glenn Miller. Professional dance instructors were on hand to take people through some moves on the dance floor, and American-style refreshments were available.

Many people chose to dress up, including Terry.

“It was a fantastic night for those who came along. We all had a lot of fun,” he said.