Four teenagers have been charged following an incident at Stamford Welland Academy.

Police were called to the Stamford school at around 3.50am on May 18 after being alerted by a local resident and found damage to model railway exhibits which had been set up for a display later that day.

The males - three aged 16 and one aged 15 – have been charged with criminal damage. They cannot be named for legal reasons.

Market Deeping Model Railway Club (10976188)

They are due to appear at Lincoln Youth Court on August 19.