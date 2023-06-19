Four new councillors have been co-opted onto a town council.

The newest members of Oakham Town Council were welcomed at a full council meeting on Wednesday (14 June), taking the number of councillors to 11.

Following a campaign in May to fill the vacant places, all four new councillors were ‘co-opted’ – meaning they were chosen by the members of the council to represent an area of Oakham, but not elected in the usual way through public election.

Coun Joyce Lucas is well a well-known local, having served on Rutland County Council for four years and the town council for more than 20 years. In 2001, Coun Lucas was serving one of her two terms as mayor of Oakham when the late Queen Elizabeth II visited. She is also the co-founder of Oakham in Bloom.

Coun James Hall has had a lengthy career as an IT specialist, has worked with the Red Cross and is a registered volunteer responder.

Coun Sylvia Pryer has had a long and distinguished career in education, starting as a teacher in 1964, and eventually becoming the head of an inner London community comprehensive secondary school.

Coun Christopher Clark has been connected with an international humanitarian aid charity for nearly 30 years. He has both the Oakham and Barleythorpe Neighbourhood Plan Steering Group and the Oakham Town Partnership.

All four new councillors will take up their role on Oakham Town Council with immediate effect.