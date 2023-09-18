A company director has encouraged other businesses to look into four-day working weeks after a successful trial was made permanent.

Connections Legal Management (CLM) began trials in June last year, moving from a seven-hour day to an eight-hour day, for the same pay. .

The results - for both business and employee welfare – proved so positive that the land rights business made it permanent at the end of April and now offer it to all new employees.

Laura and Hamish Wilson (sixth and seventh from left) now offer a four-day week for all employees

“It has gone really well,” said CLM director Laura Wilson.

“With bank holidays, particularly in May when we had three, it was quite stressful because it was a lot of time out of the business, but generally it works really well and the team has seen the benefit.

“It effectively gives people an extra 52 days’ holiday, so for the school summer holidays it’s easier for childcare, and we also have someone who cares for a family member so it means they are not having to turn to unpaid leave.

“Life’s for living, not for working.”

Employees are effectively given three hours back per week and can also choose to cut the extra hour tagged on to the end of each day to 30 minutes if they take a half-hour paid lunch break instead of the full hour.

Staff also work one day a week from home.

Out of its 23-strong workforce, 21 have adopted the new arrangement.

“Some people aren’t able to work the extra hour on those days so they can still do five days, but for the ones that want to do four we offer it and encourage it,” Laura added.

“We have a few working parents so they have been able to do things on their extra day off while the kids are at school so it gives them their weekends back.”

Despite fewer hours, Laura said productivity had, in fact, increased.

“The team are more efficient with the work that they do and we have increased our workloads since doing a four-day week,” she explained.

“We have also looked at our processes and made improvements to help more efficiency in our workflow, but I think it is just that the team have been more efficient with their time.”

To ensure enough staffing across the five business days, staff have been split into Team Monday and Team Friday depending on who has chosen the Monday and Friday as their third day off.

Despite the good intentions, Laura said the scheme had drawn criticism from some online, but she insists clients have not been impacted by the changes.

“We haven’t changed our structure,” she said.

“What the clients see is exactly the same as before - there has been no negative impact on them and they have not been charged an increased fee. It is business as usual .”

Laura added: “The message is really clear – we are putting our people first and we are proud of it.

“I would encourage anyone to look into it and am very happy to have a conversation with anyone who is interested.

“I don’t know the science and the maths behind it, but something happens and it works.”