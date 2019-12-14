Four favourites from this year's Stamford International Music Festival will return to Stamford Arts Centre for a special Christmas Concert on Sunday, December 15

TheFestival's artistic director and violinist Freya Goldmarkwill be joined by violinist Charlotte Saluste-Bridoux and Corentin Chassardon cello both from France and London born Francesca Gilbert on viola.

Stamford International audience members will know how exciting these four young musicians are. Newcomers to their playing are in for a treat. They will be performing Beethoven'sEyeglass Duo for Viola and Cello, Ysaye's Sonata for Two Violins and the Quartet No 13 in G Major by Dvorjak.

Francesca Gilbert

The concert starts at 7pm and tickets cost £15 for adults and free for accompanied children under 16 years.

Tickets are available from simfestival.com/tickets, Stamford Arts Centre - 01780 763203 or www.stamfordartscentre.com

The 2020 Stamford International Music Festival will take place from Friday, May 15 to Sunday, May17.