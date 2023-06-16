Four local recipients have been named in the first King’s Birthday Honours List.

More than 1,000 people in total have been awarded for their outstanding contributions in the list released tonight (Friday, June 23) and there is a renewed focus on those who have had a positive impact on how society faces the most challenging issues.

King Charles and Queen Camilla at Sandringham.

From the local area are:

James Bolton, from Rutland, who has been awarded an MBE for services to charity.

Dr Zoe Leach, from Bourne, who has been awarded an OBE for services to the pig industry.

Karel Thomas, from Oakham, who has been awarded an MBE for services to higher education.

Juliet Burgess-Ray, from Oakham, for services to the community.

They join the likes of well-known recipients including Davina McCall, who receives an MBE for services to broadcasting, actress and presenter Vicky McClure who is awarded an MBE for services to drama and charity for her work campaining for dementia sufferers, and footballer-turned-pundit Ian Wright who receives an OBE for services to charity and Association Football.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden said: ”This year’s honours list is a testament to ordinary people who have demonstrated extraordinary community spirit, and I pay tribute to all those who have been recognised today.

“Our honours system has long been a way of recognising people who make an incredible contribution to life in Britain and beyond.

“We are now focussed on levelling up the system to ensure it represents the length and breadth of the country, and I hope that the fantastic stories this year ensure more regional nominations in the future.”

The List also awards three Companions of Honour - of which there are only 65 recipients at any time - Dame Anna Wintour, for her services to fashion and publishing, Sir Ian McEwan for his service to literature and Professor Sir John Bell, for his services to medicine and medical research.

The Prime Minister is determined to make sure that honours represent the length and breadth of the country, so that the honours system captures and celebrates the fantastic contribution of people from every corner of the UK.

Anyone can nominate someone for an honour and we call on people from across the UK who know someone who has achieved fantastic things to go to https://www.gov.uk/honours to find out more about how they can put someone forward.