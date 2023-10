A road has been closed after a four-vehicle crash.

Police were called at 7.40am today (Wednesday, October 18) to reports of a crash on the A47 westbound near Thornhaugh.

Emergency services are at the scene of the crash, which involved four vehicles, and the road is closed at the Wansford roundabout.

Police were called to the crash this morning. Picture: Stock.

A police spokesperson said ‘details of injuries are unclear at this time’.