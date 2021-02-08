Four vehicles have crashed on the A1 at Stretton causing one lane to be closed.

The accident on the southbound carriageway between Grantham and Stamford was reported shortly before 3pm today (Monday, February 8).

Leicestershire Police officers PC Laurie Appleton and PC Pete Icke are at the scene and have asked people to take care when passing.

Police have closed part of the A1 southbound at Stretton

Earlier today police officers said some vehicles had become stuck in the snow on Rutland's roads and had needed the help of a 4x4 rescue vehicle.