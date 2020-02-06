The fourth fire has broken out at derelict buildings in Stamford.

Firefighters were called to the site on Uffington Road at 8.11pm last night (Wednesday, February 5) after emergency calls were made.

Electrical wiring was damaged in the blaze, which was put out by firefighters from Stamford and Market Deeping.

The derelict buildings on Uffington Road have been attended by fire crews at least four times since December 11.

The site, which has been plagued by at least three previous fires since December 11, is opposite a development of new homes that are under construction.

On December 12 a major fire was attended by dozens of firefighters who were at the scene all night while it was put out.

Police had arrested two boys on suspicion of arson following a fire at the site last month.

Currently there are traffic lights operating at the entrance to the new estate and to the derelict site opposite, while work on the new homes is carried out.

The derelict site buildings are former offices of the Gilman's potatoes business.

