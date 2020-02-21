Spend an evening in the company of former professional boxer, Frank Bruno on Saturday, February 22 at Stamford Corn Exchange.

Frank Bruno had a highly publicised and eventful career, both in and out of the ring. He will talk about events in his life, including winning the WBC Heavyweight championship from Oliver McCall in 1995 at a packed out Wembley Stadium. He has also made numerous appearances on television shows and on stage in pantomime.

All ticket holders will receive free entry into the prize raffle with lots of memorabilia up for grabs.

An Evening With Frank Bruno - Undisputed Events, starts at 8pm and tickets cost £20 from 01780 766455 or stamfordcornexchange.co.uk