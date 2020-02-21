Home   News   Article

Hear former boxer Frank Bruno talking about his life at Stamford Corn Exchange on Saturday

By Jonathan Smith
-
jonathan.smith@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 08:00, 21 February 2020

Spend an evening in the company of former professional boxer, Frank Bruno on Saturday, February 22 at Stamford Corn Exchange.

Frank Bruno had a highly publicised and eventful career, both in and out of the ring. He will talk about events in his life, including winning the WBC Heavyweight championship from Oliver McCall in 1995 at a packed out Wembley Stadium. He has also made numerous appearances on television shows and on stage in pantomime.

All ticket holders will receive free entry into the prize raffle with lots of memorabilia up for grabs.

Frank Bruno (29622107)
Frank Bruno (29622107)

An Evening With Frank Bruno - Undisputed Events, starts at 8pm and tickets cost £20 from 01780 766455 or stamfordcornexchange.co.uk

Read more
Human InterestNostalgiaOther SportStageStamfordWhats On News

More by this author

Jonathan Smith
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE