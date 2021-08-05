Frank Newbon’s History of Stamford launches East Street Gallery to showcase photos shared by followers
Frank Newbon’s History of Stamford, a Facebook page with 6,400 followers, has a new gallery of photos - but this time they’re all offline.
‘East Street Gallery’ was created by signwriting firm Frank Newbon and installed on Wednesday on boards that surround a new homes development in East Street, Stamford, with the permission of the site owner Nick Pistolas.
The new gallery uses photos and information posted by residents and former residents of Stamford to the Frank Newbon History of Stamford Facebook page, which has attracted a huge following and numerous daily posts and comments since it was set up two years ago.
New pictures and information will continue to appear in the East Street Gallery over the coming months, giving passers by a fascinating insight into the town’s past.
While Frank Newbon’s History of Stamford is hugely popular, its creator prefers to stay out of the limelight.
