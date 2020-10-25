Home   News   Article

Frank Newbon's History of Stamford Facebook page attracts 5000th member Toby Chantrell

By Suzanne Moon
-
Published: 06:00, 25 October 2020

Stamford cobbler Frank Newbon - who lived and worked in the town a century ago - has attracted his 5,000th follower on Facebook.

The social media group ‘ Frank Newbon’s History of Stamford ’ launched in June last year and ever since people have flocked to share photos, stories and good-natured quips about the town’s rich past.

On Saturday, the group welcomed 5,000th member Toby Chantrell with a picture of the 1912 fete parade in Stamford and the words: “Get the flags out. Put your best hat on. Find a brolly. Let’s fire some rifles in the square... Welcome Toby Chantrell to the madness, Newboneer number 5,000!”

