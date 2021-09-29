An appeal to buy outdoor gym equipment for community use has reached its first major milestone.

Fundraising by Facebook’s ‘Frank Newbon’, who publishes photos and memories on his History of Stamford page, has tipped over £5,000.

The aim is to buy several pieces of outdoor gym equipment and instal them on the former bowling green at Stamford Recreation Ground.

The bowling green at Stamford Recreation Ground will become an outdoor gym

"The support has been amazing," said the man behind Frank Newbon, who prefers to keep his own identity under wraps.

"We're now approaching £6,000 in six weeks and I'm applying to South Kesteven District Council to match the first £5,000 raised through its grants."

He's busy registering 'Frank Newbon Community Projects' as a community interest company (CIC) which will help him be able to apply for grants from Sport England and similar funding bodies.

An earlier Stamford Mercury article has been turned into a banner at the Recreation Ground, explaining what is happening

Once open, the ‘outdoor gym’ will be free for anyone to use.

In addition to the Crowdfunder, which can be found here, people can donate to the gym by collecting empty drinks cans.

Bourne Skip Hire will be arranging the scrap metal recycling of the cans as well as making a separate donation to the gym project.

Neil McIvor is encouraging people to donate their cans

Can collection bins in Stamford are at:

Harrison and Dunn in All Saints’ Street

Stamford Rugby Club in Hambleton Road

The Danish Invader pub in Empingham Road

The Borderville Sports Centre in Ryhall Road

People can also have bags of crushed cans collected by Pride of Stamford Litter Picker Neil McIvor, who is helping the cause. Neil can be contacted by messaging or tagging him on Facebook.

Stamford Town Council is responsible for the Recreation Ground.