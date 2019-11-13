Two men carried out a 'sleight of hand' money trick at a town Post Office.

The scam happened at 4pm on Friday (November 9) when £440 was hidden during a transaction with a post office assistant at the branch in Sutherland Way, Stamford.

One of the culprits was a short, stocky Asian man with sideburns and a goatee beard. He wore a black and white striped jumper.

Police

The second was a slim Asian man about 5ft 8 tall and thought to be in his late twenties. He wore a bomber jacket with the letter 'M' on the sleeve, a coat and a baseball hat.

Anyone with information on the fraudsters should call Stamford Police on 101 quoting incident 332 of November 9.

Warning about frauds in the Bourne and Stamford area.