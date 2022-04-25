A free 10-week course to help people take up running is set to start on Wednesday, May 4.

Following the Couch to 5k programme, the Stamford Striders Beginners' Course will be held for an hour each Wednesday from 6.30pm at the Empingham Road Playing Fields in Stamford.

Running will take place on the sports fields and in the neighbourhood and will be supported by the club's coaches and members.

People at the course run by Stamford Striders in 2019 (56237203)

The course is open to all over 18s and people can register here.