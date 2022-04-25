Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Couch to 5k course offers free fitness with Stamford Striders Running Club

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:00, 25 April 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

A free 10-week course to help people take up running is set to start on Wednesday, May 4.

Following the Couch to 5k programme, the Stamford Striders Beginners' Course will be held for an hour each Wednesday from 6.30pm at the Empingham Road Playing Fields in Stamford.

Running will take place on the sports fields and in the neighbourhood and will be supported by the club's coaches and members.

People at the course run by Stamford Striders in 2019 (56237203)
People at the course run by Stamford Striders in 2019 (56237203)

The course is open to all over 18s and people can register here.

Athletics Health Stamford What's On News Suzanne Moon
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE