A family fun day is taking place at Stamford Arts Centre in St Mary’s Street.

Free face painting, arts, crafts and circus skills will be available from 10am until 3pm on Saturday (July 8).

A live theatre show – the Nosy Little Troll – will be staged at 2pm, with tickets available for £8 or £24 for a family of four.

There will be a 30-minute outdoor puppet show called Dinotopia Walkabout, with performances at 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm.

Some free activities, such as a planetarium experience and a percussion workshop, need to be booked.

Coun Paul Stokes, cabinet member for leisure and culture, described the day as a “wonderful opportunity for families to come together and create lasting memories”.

To buy theatre tickets or pre-book free activities, visit tinyurl.com/SACfamilyday.

Alternatively, phone the box office on 01780 763203.