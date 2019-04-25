People can receive free advice in Stamford to help them manage their money and control debt.

A course, taking place over three Thursday evenings in May, will be held at St George's Church Place in Cheyne Lane - the former Mr Pang's Restaurant.

It is being organised by Christians Against Poverty, which offers advice to people of all faiths and backgrounds.

St George's Church Place, Cheyne Lane (9035891)

Gilly Franklin, the charity's community links coordinator for Stamford, said: "The course will be run by trained volunteers who bring a wealth of life experience with them to each session.

"We encourage people who may need advice to come and join us for a fresh, practical and fun way of looking after their money."

Anyone interested in the course should call 01780 481800 to book a place. A limited number of places are available and they will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.

Alternatively, people who find they are in a debt situation can call the free phone number 0800 328 0006 to speak with someone about getting suitable help and advice.