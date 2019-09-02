Stamford will host one of the country's biggest apple-based events next month.

The Stamford Community Orchard Group (SCOG) are holding their 16th Apple Day on October 5 from 10am until 4pm at the Stamford Arts Centre.

Experts from the East of England Apples and Orchard Project and SCOG will be present to answer questions.

Kids can enjoy a range of apple-based activities

There will also be a number of short speeches by orchard specialists from Italy, Hungary, Poland and Germany.

The event will display more than 300 English apples varieties including a display of apples of the style grown and sold by the Brown family who had a nursery in Stamford between 1830 and 1985. There will also be stalls by environmental and art and craft groups as well as others selling apple-themed products and a selection of ciders to try in the cellar bar.

Adults and especially children can try their hand at apple pressing as well as a range of children's activities.

The group is also hosting a number of other events in Stamford and Ketton, and will allow individuals or groups to borrow a pressing kit from September to November to make their own apple-based products.

They are hosting a fruit tree workshop on September 29 and a community apple pressing day on October 13, both between 10am and 4pm at Brewery House in Ketton. There will also be an evening of apple tasting held at the Crown Hotel in Stamford at 7.30pm on October 16.

The Apple Day event which is free attracts more than 1,000 people each year. To find out more about the group's Apple Day or other apple-based events coming to Stamford and Ketton, visit www.scog.org.uk.

