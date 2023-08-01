Art Pop Up to hold free crafts event in Stamford Recreation Ground
Published: 06:00, 01 August 2023
Doodling games and picnic-style crafts will be on offer at a free arts event.
Art Pop Up will be putting on the free event at The Pavillion, known as The Shack, in Recreation Ground Road, Stamford on August 13 from 2.30pm to 4.30pm
Artist Lee Mason will be teaching doodling games and come up with drawing prompts in the first hour, followed by crafty activities.
There will be refreshments and biscuits available too. The event is open to all ages.