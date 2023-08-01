Doodling games and picnic-style crafts will be on offer at a free arts event.

Art Pop Up will be putting on the free event at The Pavillion, known as The Shack, in Recreation Ground Road, Stamford on August 13 from 2.30pm to 4.30pm

Artist Lee Mason will be teaching doodling games and come up with drawing prompts in the first hour, followed by crafty activities.

The poster for the event

There will be refreshments and biscuits available too. The event is open to all ages.