Free real Christmas trees are being given away over the next few days in Stamford.

The Stamford and District Lions Club has been hosting its annual Christmas tree festival at St John's Church in Stamford over the last couple of weeks.

More than 40 businesses and organisations decorated Christmas trees and Kate Riley, from the Lions Club, said the festival had been a "fantastic success".

Kate Riley with an unwanted tree outside of the church

The Rutland & Stamford Mercury was among those which had a tree decorated.

The festival finished yesterday (Sunday) and although those who had trees have the option to take away their tree, many do not.

After the decorations have been removed, the trees are being placed under a sign outside reading: "Pre-loved Christmas trees. Please help yourself. Donation welcome."

Trees in St John's Church as part of the Lions Club's Christmas Tree Festival

Trees in St John's Church as part of the Lions Club's Christmas Tree Festival

There are only a limited number but Kate hopes the trees will go to good homes. It is recommended they be used outside.

Charity Christmas cards are also on sale in the church.

The Cards for Good Causes pop-up shop is open 9am to 4.30pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday. The shop will be open until December 23.