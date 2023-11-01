Free weekend art classes are on offer for town teenagers.

The National Saturday Club and Stamford College have teamed up to hold a free art and design club aimed at 13 to 16-year-olds.

The club will run at the college in Drift Road from Saturday (November 4) to May 18 next year.

Stamford College

The National Saturday Club will predominantly be led by tutors at Stamford College with extra masterclasses run by industry professionals.

For more information visit: https://saturday-club.org/club/stamford-college-art-design/.

Do you have a story? Email smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk.