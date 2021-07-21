A Stamford charity has urged people in debt to get help as lockdown restrictions are eased

The combination of rising unemployment, reduced hours, illness and larger bills has created a situation where many people now have unmanageable debt.

Simon Jary, Christians Against Poverty Debt Centre manager for Stamford, Bourne and The Deepings, said: “Although we’ve continued helping people out of debt throughout the pandemic, we know that many have been in survival mode and it’s only as we come out of lockdown that they will start to seek help.

St George's Church Hub. Photo: Google

“Unfortunately, the easing of Covid-19 restrictions doesn’t mean an easing to the impact on people’s personal finances.

“Our concern is that even more people are going to fall into financial difficulty once schemes such as furlough come to an end later this year.

“We want everyone to know that we offer free debt help along with localised support, understanding and encouragement.”

Christians Against Poverty

The Debt Centre currently has appointments available with a team of volunteers, some of whom have been in debt themselves and are now out the other side, who are able to give a helping hand with practical solutions.

A Christians Against Poverty client, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “Without Christians Against Poverty I think I would probably be dead as I wouldn’t have had money to buy food. Now, I’m going to university.

"Now, I know I can afford it and I feel mentally better, I’m hoping to change people’s lives the way Christians Against Poverty has changed mine.”

To book an appointment call freephone 0800 328 0006 or visit capuk.org.