Advice on how to live a healthier life - despite having diabetes - will be available at an event later this month.

Diabetes is an increasingly common condition that causes a person's blood sugar level to become too high, and can result in circulation and eyesight problems.

Stamford Health Education and Awareness Charity (Sheac) is hosting 'Living with Diabetes' in Stamford Town Hall on Monday, November 14, from 1.30pm to 4.30pm.

Many people will end up living with diabetes. Photo: istock/Chris Ryan

During the afternoon people can find out about new approaches to managing diabetes, and tips on what they can do to improve their health.

Keith Spurr, chairman of Sheac, said: "The event will include information from experts about the conditions associated with diabetes and how people can manage them.

"Diabetes is a leading cause of people needing kidney dialysis and a cause of blindness. It is also a major reason for amputations. But there are things people can do to prevent these, including going for screening.

Screening of the eyes is important in diagnosing and managing diabetes. Photo : istock/choja

"So many people with diabetes-related problems say they wish they had done something sooner.

"This is a chance to find out what to do, and ask questions."

The event is free and there is no need to book. Refreshments will be available.

Sheac volunteers will be handing out information leaflets in Stamford town centre today (Thursday, November 3) and will have a stand in Red Lion Square tomorrow morning (Friday, November 4).