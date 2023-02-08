People wanting advice and support for a long-term health condition can attend a free event.

Taking place at Stamford Arts Centre in St Mary’s Street on Monday, February 20, from 1pm to 4pm, ‘Healthy Living with Long Term Conditions’ has been organised by Stamford Health Education and Awareness Charity (Sheac).

As well as about 20 stalls and stands, there will be speakers from ‘We Are Undefeatable (Age UK), One You Lincolnshire, and MindSpace Stamford.

The Stamford Arts Centre

Topics will include keeping mobile, what healthy eating really means, and five ways to have better mental wellbeing.

Keith Spurr, event organiser, said the event would help people meet others with long-term conditions, as well as finding out tips from experts.