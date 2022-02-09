A host of events will be ‘beating the boredom’ during half-term next week.

Arts and crafts, music, storytelling and more are to take place between 10am and 3pm on Wednesday (February 16) in the Deepings.

Famous book characters will also be seen, and events from 10am to 3pm will focus around Market Place in Market Deeping, at Deepings Community Library in High Street, and Deepings Community Centre in Douglas Road.

Nature Elly will perform in the Deepings. Photo: Ellie Kurttz

In Stamford, ‘Arts Around Town’ can be seen on Friday next week (February 18) with street art, music, dance, performance, and crafts.

Stamford Arts Centre in St Mary’s Street is the place to start the trail and to find out what’s happening at various town centre locations.

Similar ‘Arts Around Town’ can be experienced in Bourne on Friday next week, with family-friendly activities and performers in the Old Town Hall, Bourne Corn Exchange, and the Darby and Joan Hall at the Wellhead, as well as in the town’s pedestrian precincts.

Frolicked 5 will be bring smiles to Stamford

There will also be a temporary skateboard park near the Corn Exchange for anyone to come to learn or practice skateboarding and scooter skills.

Youth Fest will take place in Grantham on Saturday next week (February 19), bringing a temporary skateboard park, street art, live music and entertainment - all provided for free.

Some of the family-friendly activities will include prizes as well as some surprises for the children.

Youth Fest takes place from 10am to 3pm in Grantham Market Place.

Events are being put on by South Kesteven District Council, funded by The Welcome Back Fund to support local authority projects designed to help the recovery of town centres.

Xidus Pain will hold rap music workshops in Stamford. Photo: KS Photography