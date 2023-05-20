People taking part in a charity fitness challenge have the chance to win free gym membership for a year.

Stamford Fitness, based at Borderville Sports Centre in Ryhall Road, is offering the prize to one lucky winner in support of fundraiser Chris Drury, who is raising money for Marie Curie.

His 10-week Feel Good Fitness programme started on Monday, and everyone who has signed up will be entered into the draw. The winner must live in the Stamford area.

Chris Drury is fundraising for the Marie Curie charity

Chris’ fitness programme features a range of live and pre-recorded classes from local and international experts. More than 30 people have signed up so far, with each making a donation to the end-of-life charity.

The fundraiser is open to anyone across the UK to take part during the next 10 weeks.

Visit www.justgiving.com/page/mariecuriefitnessfundraiser to sign up, and email chrisdrury82@hotmail.com for more information.